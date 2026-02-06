HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge offers artists a chance to feature with SA music legends

Last year, the HONOR X9c Open Verse Challenge became more than a competition – it became a movement. DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira and the winning verse got Mzansi swaying, a celebration of artistry and creativity with fresh beats, bars, hooks, harmonies and attitude, all on one sound.

Rumours from the studio, where this year’s future classic is being crafted, point to a level up that can’t be ignored.

Thapelo Khoza took the crown, walking away with R20 000 in cash, an HONOR X9c AI smartphone and an exclusive studio session with DJs Maphorisa and Tira. Reflecting on the impact it had on his life, Khoza – also known as ‘Soul taker’ – says, “The HONOR X9c Open Verse Challenge helped because I got to meet the artists I’ve been looking up to, and I have now created a much bigger following for my next moves.”

Back by popular demand, HONOR is building on last year’s success by cooking up a bigger creative collaboration that adds to the Amapiano recipe with a new flavour.

A fresh sound and a larger line-up of visionaries

Just days ago, in Jozi, the studio doors opened for writing and recording sessions that feature a longer line-up of artists who don’t come to play, including DJ Tira, Dlala Thukzin, Jazzworx, Thukuthela, Zeh McGeba, Naledi Aphiwe and CampMasters.

With a diverse Mzansi-level mix of musical tastes in one room, don’t expect something you can box in. This mix is on track to hit the country with a fresher feel and a bolder mix ready to be seasoned by that one person who enters the studio ready to win the #HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge.

Inspired by the incredible success of the Unbreakable Series, the HONOR X9d is serving up even more of what the country wants: Innovation and value to empower those who refuse to settle for less. From the studios to the streets, this is the spirit of innovation that will soon have its own soundtrack.

More masters enter the verse

With the new track on the verge of release, the attention will soon turn to the person who is about to experience what few dreamers and artists do. The Open Verse Challenge may start in the studio, but its ideas are shaped by Mzansi talent that seizes the moment, ready for the spotlight. Powered by next-level thinking, the HONOR X9d is also built for creators who refuse to go slow, who create fast and live loud.

DJ Maphorisa said it best last year: “Whether you’re vibing in the studio or capturing spontaneous moments, the HONOR X9c is your ultimate sidekick.” This year, the HONOR X9d takes that creator-ready spirit and levels it up for every moment of magic.

How to enter and key dates

Entries opened on February 3 and close on February 25, with the winner announced on February 27. Enter with presence via TikTok, with Instagram in the mix for updates and highlights.

-Follow HONOR’s official TikTok: @honorza

-Use the hashtag: #HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge

-Record your verse, bring your flavour

-Post it and tag #HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge

One winner and their fire verse will walk away with the R20 000 cash, an HONOR X9d, as well as a studio session with Jazzworx and Thukuthela, alongside Thukzin and Aphiwe. For now, the track is loading – and heating up.