WATCH LIVE: ’10th anniversary celebrations, not necessarily election campaign’ – EFF

By Faizel Patel

As excitement builds for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10th anniversary celebration at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, the party said it will focus on the successes it has achieved over the past decade.

Thousands of members have braved the cold weather conditions and gathered at the Word Cup stadium on Saturday for the festivities.

Busses with party members arrived at the venue, where EFF President Julius Malema is set to address the crowd later this afternoon.

It has been a decade since the red berets was formed going from a breakaway party from the African National Congress (ANC).

The EFF has since become the third largest political party in the country after the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA).

Celebrations

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told 702 it is “all system go” for the celebrations.

“Our people are starting to flood the entrances of the stadium wanting to enter so that they can be part and parcel of the greatest festival.”

Tambo said the party wants to send a clear message of the successes of the red berets.

“They message that is going to come out is the successes that we have been able to achieve over the past decade. The roots of the EFF itself, what informs us, what is the promise we bring to the people of South Africa and what we have to offer.”

Celebrations not election campaign

Tambo said the celebrations is not necessarily a campaign for the 2024 national elections.

“It’s not necessarily and election campaign. But the organisation has much to be proud of because of its existence over the last decade and if that galvanises us towards the 2024 elections, then it’s the cream on top of the cake.

“We are happy and we want our people to ensure that they listen to a very important address by the commander and chief and president of the EFF whose going to take us through the history of the EFF and chart the way forward into the election of 2024, Tambo said.

Earlier this week, the EFF named and shamed party leaders who allegedly failed to provide sufficent transport for supporters to attend a 10th anniversary rally this weekend.

