Broken promises: Flood victims warn ANC to stay away or else

By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

The community of Deelpan near Mahikeng in the North West has threatened to block the ANC from campaigning in next year’s general election following a failure by department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs to build 150 houses for the 2021 flood victims.

Community member Koos Mabonya said the ANC should not even think about coming to Deelpan if they fail to deliver on their promise.

The community was hit by two separate floods in 2021, when houses and roads were destroyed.

Deelpan is Flooding again and ANC has declared yet another State Of Disaster. R55m was squandered on the first State of Disaster by ANC thugs led by Khumalo Molefe. I wonder how much will be chowed this time around. They eat through "State of Disaster". pic.twitter.com/ynSi6NyPKv— Kagiso Monyadiwa (@KagisoMonyadiwa) February 19, 2023

“Our message is clear to the ANC. We are not going to welcome them and their campaigners during the next year’s general election,” he said.

“We know they have the guts to show up without being embarrassed and we are going to ensure that they do not come to our community.

“Other parties are welcomed as we want to vote.

“We are disappointed by what the ANC is doing to us. They promised to build us houses since last year but not a single house have been built so far.”

The department announced in May 2022 it had budgeted R54.9 million to build 150 houses for the flood victims.

At the time, they claimed that the community refused to be relocated to a safer place than a low-lying area like Deelpan, where houses are still surrounded by water.

Another resident, Moeder Tobokane, said the community has never refused to be relocated as they desperately needed shelter.

Tobokane, who lost her house, moved with her three children and one grandchild to her grandmother’s house, which is not far from her waterlogged house.

“I have given up. The ANC has disappointed us,” she said. “We have been waiting for so long to receive those houses but nothing is being said by the provincial government.”

When he was giving his budget speech, the department’s MEC, who is also acting as a premier of the North West, Nono Maloyi claimed in March the building of houses had already started.

Department spokesperson Dineo Lolokwane said the tribal leadership only provided land that could accommodate 108 houses, although they are supposed to build 150 houses.

“There are negotiations with the tribal authority to provide more land,” Lolokwane said.

“The department is dealing with the procurement and supply chain processes to appoint a contractor who will go on-site as soon as possible after the procurement processes have been completed.”