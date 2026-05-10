News

Home » News

11 arrested for ‘stealing fuel’ from plant in Meyerton

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

10 May 2026

11:36 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Preliminary investigation also suggests that the security personnel guarding the premises may have been working with the suspects.

Suspects nabbed for stealing fuel

The suspects arrested for stealing fuel. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

11 suspects were arrested by the Hawks on Sunday at a fuel plant in Meyerton.

The Hawk’s Tactical Operations Management team nabbed the suspects, aged between 27 and 46, for stealing fuel.

“The Hawks’ TOMS members received intelligence about a robbery that was to occur in Meyerton at a fuel plant. The information was operationalised, and the area was placed under surveillance.

“During surveillance, two tankers were seen entering the premises, which preliminary investigation found had been placed under administration,” police explained.

Preliminary investigation also suggests that the security personnel guarding the premises may have been working with the suspects.

Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

fuel theft

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling
Courts ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament
News Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay
Crime Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice
Politics MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News