11 arrested for ‘stealing fuel’ from plant in Meyerton

Preliminary investigation also suggests that the security personnel guarding the premises may have been working with the suspects.

11 suspects were arrested by the Hawks on Sunday at a fuel plant in Meyerton.

The Hawk’s Tactical Operations Management team nabbed the suspects, aged between 27 and 46, for stealing fuel.

“The Hawks’ TOMS members received intelligence about a robbery that was to occur in Meyerton at a fuel plant. The information was operationalised, and the area was placed under surveillance.

“During surveillance, two tankers were seen entering the premises, which preliminary investigation found had been placed under administration,” police explained.

Preliminary investigation also suggests that the security personnel guarding the premises may have been working with the suspects.

Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story