JUST IN: Police probe house robbery at Naledi Pandor’s Valleria home

Three armed suspects allegedly forced entry into the property.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng are investigating a house robbery at the home of former International Relations Minister and Nelson Mandela Chancellor Dr Naledi Pandor.

It is understood that the break-in at Pandor’s home occurred in Valleria on Friday night.

Armed suspects

According to police, three armed suspects allegedly forced entry into the property at around 9pm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathen confirmed to The Citizen that the suspects reportedly confronted Dr Pandor in the bedroom, while another suspect held her husband in the bathroom, as the house was searched and ransacked.

Robbery

“Several items were stolen, including televisions, a laptop, and mobile phones. before the suspects fled the scene in the family’s Toyota Cross.

“The vehicle was later recovered in Mamelodi East. No injuries were reported, and investigations are continuing,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Western Cape shooting

Meanwhile, seven people have been killed in multiple shootings in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the incidents occurred in several areas on Friday and Saturday. It’s unclear if the shootings were gang-related.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the provincial serious violent crime detectives have launched a manhunt for suspects believed to be behind the several shooting incidents that occurred in Khayamandi on Friday evening and one on Saturday morning.

“The five incidents left seven people dead. Official police reports indicate that one incident occurred in Mgabadeli, where a 46-year-old man was shot and killed after he returned from work, allegedly by three gunmen who fled thereafter.

Motive

“The motive for the shooting incidents is the subject of the police investigation currently underway. The detectives are also probing whether the incidents are linked or not,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa added that no arrests have been made and that investigations are continuing.