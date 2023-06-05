EC weather warning: Gale force winds, huge waves to lash coast

By Cornelia Le Roux

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 4 weather warning for winds and waves along the coastline of the Eastern Cape for 5 June.

Kou-Kamma, Kouga, Nelson Mandela Bay and Ndlambe municipalities: A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for wind which could result in localised damage to infrastructure and temporary structures, as well as dangerous driving conditions.

Yellow level 2 warning for winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of some harbours for a period of time, as well as the risk of taking on water and capsizing of small/medium vessels in a locality, expected between Algoa Bay and Coffee Bay.

Very rough seas with wave heights of 4m to 5.5m are expected between Cape Agulhas and East London, subsiding from the west from the mid-afternoon, but ending around midnight between East London and Port St Johns.

between Cape Agulhas and East London, subsiding from the west from the mid-afternoon, but ending around midnight between East London and Port St Johns. A south-westerly gale force wind of 35 knots is expected to the east of Storms River until sunset.

High seas with wave heights from 6m to 9m are expected to the east of Storms River until late afternoon.

ALSO READ: Extreme weather warnings issued for parts of SA

What to expect

The powerful waves are anticipated to cause disturbances in small harbours and/or ports, posing a risk to medium-sized vessels by potentially dragging their anchors.

Beachfront activities are likely to be disrupted in general.

The coast may experience higher water levels, particularly during high tides, which could extend the reach of the waves onto the shoreline.

The combination of rough sea conditions and gusts of gale to strong gale force winds will impede progress and create navigation challenges.

Severe weather alerts for today, 05 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/c6VRBNpS4I— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 5, 2023

WATCH: Overstrand flooding: Counting the cost

Mop-up operations are still under way in the Western Cape’s Overstrand Municipality after severe flooding caused damage of about R25 million, according to eNCA, to homes and infrastructure in Pringle Bay and Betty’s Bay last Thursday.