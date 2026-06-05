14 undocumented foreigners arrested during Witbank march

Police used the occasion to warn communities against taking immigration enforcement into their own hands.

Fourteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in Witbank on Thursday after Department of Home Affairs officials conducted an on-site screening exercise during a mass community march through the Emalahleni CBD.

The individuals who could not produce valid documentation permitting their stay in South Africa were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed that the arrests arose directly from the Department of Home Affairs processing operation that ran alongside the march.

“There were foreign nationals [who] were processed by the Department of Home Affairs,” he said.

“It was during this time when it was discovered that amongst them, 14 had no valid documentation to be in South Africa, hence they were apprehended then charged accordingly,” Mdhluli stated.

March of 1 500 moves peacefully through Witbank CBD

According to Mdhluli, the arrests followed a large community march that drew an estimated 1 500 participants through the Witbank Central Business District on Thursday morning.

The procession departed from a park in Vosman at around 9am, moved through the CBD within the Emalahleni Local Municipality under the Nkangala District, and concluded with the handover of a memorandum to the Executive Mayor of the Emalahleni Local Municipality.

Mdhluli said the deployment was precautionary and aimed at protecting everyone in the area.

“Members of the Saps, together with other law enforcers, were deployed accordingly, for the safety of all, including road users and members of the public,” he said.

He confirmed that the day passed without any notable disruption.

“The march went on without any major incidents and culminated in the handing over of a memorandum to the Executive Mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality,” Mdhluli added.

Police draw hard line on vigilantism amid immigration tensions

With immigration a visible flashpoint during the march, senior police leadership moved swiftly to caution communities against bypassing official channels.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi pledged that law enforcement would remain alert and proactive in maintaining order across the province.

Mkhwanazi was unequivocal that while protest is a protected right, self-appointed enforcement is not.

“While communities have the right to raise their concerns through lawful and peaceful means, we strongly discourage any form of vigilantism,” he said.

He urged residents to partner with authorities rather than act outside the law.

“We encourage people to work together with law enforcement agencies and report criminal activities through the proper legal channels,” Mkhwanazi said.