Mpumalanga task team foils kidnap plot, nets three suspects

Officers acted on intelligence regarding a carjacking and kidnapping incident in the Kabokweni area.

Swift intelligence‑driven action by Mpumalanga’s Provincial Anti‑Hijacking Task Team, working with a private security company, ended in the dramatic rescue of two kidnapping victims, the arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of a hijacked Ford Ranger in Mpumalanga.

The incident unfolded in Kabokweni on Thursday.

According to police, officers acted on intelligence regarding a carjacking and kidnapping incident in the Kabokweni area and traced the suspects to a house in Manyeveni.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said upon searching the premises, three suspects aged between 28 and 35 were arrested, while two victims were found and safely rescued.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly kidnapped the two victims and forced the male victim to transfer approximately R86 000 from his bank account. The suspects had allegedly intended to extort a larger amount of money.”

Charges

Police also recovered the victims’ white Ford Ranger bakkie at a tavern in Malekutu. Two prohibited firearms with ammunition and several cellular phones were seized during the operation.

Nonyane-Mpe said the suspects are facing charges including carjacking, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of prohibited firearms, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“They remain in custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the members for their swift response and commitment to combating serious and violent crime.

Kidnapping ordeal

Earlier this week, a swift response by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers ended a terrifying kidnapping ordeal.

The rescue involved a high-speed chase and crash in Benoni on Sunday that led to the safe return of the victim and the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect.

EMPD officers were patrolling when they noticed a suspicious white Mercedes-Benz sedan emerging from an open field along New Modder Road, with five male occupants.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Woburn Avenue and Swan Street, crashing into a drainage structure.