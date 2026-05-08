22-month-old baby raped in Limpopo, suspect at large

'A baby of 22 months cannot speak for herself, and it is our duty to speak for her through action,' says the Limpopo police commissioner.

Police in Limpopo have condemned the rape of a 22-month-old toddler in Maphophe Village.

The incident was reported in the Saselamani policing area, Vhembe District, on Tuesday, 6 May, when the child’s mother discovered the victim could not stand.

After noticing a swollen left knee, she rushed the toddler to a local hospital, where medical staff confirmed the sexual assault.

Case opened, unknown suspect

Following the medical confirmation, the Saselamani Police Station opened a rape case. The docket was subsequently transferred to the Giyani Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for specialised investigation.

While detectives continue to follow leads, the perpetrator remains unknown at this stage.

‘Do it for that little girl’

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo, said the suspect remains unknown.

She emphasised the police’s commitment to the case, expressing deep revulsion. Hadebe noted that the child was raped shortly after the official start of Child Protection Month this May.

“This is a shocking and heartbreaking crime. A baby of 22 months cannot speak for herself, and it is our duty to speak for her through action.”

The commissioner further highlighted the failure of community safety efforts.

“Child Protection Month was launched to remind us all that children must be kept safe, and yet here we are,” she said.

She concluded with a stern warning to the perpetrator and a plea for public assistance.

“I want to send a clear message: we will find the person responsible, and we will ensure that justice is served. I am calling on anyone in that community who knows something to please come forward.

“Do it for that little girl.“

Child abuse in South Africa

Recent quarterly crime statistics and the National Child Protection Register confirm a worrying spike in reported abuse cases.

The first to third quarter statistics for the 2025-26 financial year show a recorded 8 984 cases of child abuse, with a further 3 258 cases of sexual abuse.