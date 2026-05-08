Three Univen students arrested as campus protests turn violent

Police have confirmed three arrests for public violence after Univen protests over governance issues shut down classes and blocked roads.

Police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, are monitoring protests at the University of Venda (Univen) after student demonstrations over governance issues turned violent, with three arrested for public violence and traffic offences.

Univen students started striking on Sunday night, 3 May, calling for immediate attention to address issues with academic support, governance and service delivery.

Univen students protest over governance issues

Academic access is being affected by alleged unfair policies and administrative failures, according to the Student Representative Council (SRC).

Videos of the protest on social media show students demonstrating on campus, running from and clashing with law enforcement, police Nyala vehicles patrolling the campus, and tyres burning.

There is also a video of a student using a dustbin to avoid being hit by rubber bullets.

CHAOS ERUPTS AS STUDENTS PROTEST AT THE UNIVERSITY OF VENDA



Tensions flared at the University of Venda as students staged a protest, causing major disruptions on campus. pic.twitter.com/nYKXvp40H2 May 7, 2026

The police said students allegedly blocked roads leading into Univen premises and vandalised some road signs.

The university suspended classes on Tuesday as a result of the protests. On the same day, students delivered a memorandum of demands to the university’s management.

Classes suspended, staff worked from home

On Wednesday and Thursday, staff members who felt threatened or unsafe were also encouraged to work on Thursday and Friday as management monitored developments.

“The safety and well-being of all staff and students remain our highest priority. We urge everyone to exercise caution and remain vigilant during the period,” Univen said in a statement.

Public order policing (POP) members were deployed to monitor the situation and maintain public order.

“The university further notes that the police, acting through their own processes and initiatives, entered the campus and effected the arrest of two students. The reasons for these arrests are yet to be established,” the university said on Wednesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed on Friday that three students, aged between 18 and 26, were arrested on charges relating to public violence and contravention of the Road Traffic Act.

Three students arrested

The students were initially expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday. However, for safety reasons, the matter has been transferred to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, where the students are now expected to appear.

“At this stage, no state vehicles have been damaged during the protest action. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.

Univen also announced on Friday that, following engagements with student leadership, the students decided to temporarily suspend the protest.

The institution said normal university operations and academic activities will resume on Monday.

“The university management welcomes this positive step and remains committed to fostering constructive engagement, mutual respect, and a conducive environment for teaching, learning, research, and student life,” Univen said.

Protests suspended

“We further commend all members of the university community for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during this period of campus unrest.”

Staff members and students are encouraged to return to campus on Monday and continue with academic and professional responsibilities as scheduled.