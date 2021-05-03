Late Zulu regent Dlamini Zulu to be interred on Thursday

Siyuanda Ndlovu

While tensions are high at the Zulu Royal household, the details of the funeral of the late Regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu have been released.

The queen will be interred on Thursday.

“On Wednesday 5 May, Her Majesty’s body will be transported from Johannesburg to her Royal Palace of KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, where preparations for her burial will take place on Thursday,” reads a statement by prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“In line with her wishes, as was done for His Majesty the King, Her Majesty will be interred at the crack of dawn in a private burial.”

As confirmed by her children, Her Majesty wished to be buried at her Royal Palace. Having discussed this with the Queen Mother, Queen Mayvis maZungu, it has been agreed that everything must be done in accordance with the late Regent’s wishes.

It is expected the queen’s memorial service will have the status of a provincial funeral.

“I have spoken to the Premier about these arrangements and he has advised that a request is before the President to give the memorial service the status of a provincial funeral.”

Deepening tensions

The first wife of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu is reportedly heading to court to interdict the coronation of a new ruler of the AmaZulu nation amid allegations that the king’s will could have been forged.

This comes as the royal family is in mourning following the unexpected death of queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, 65, regent of the Zulu nation.