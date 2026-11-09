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25 years behind bars for Northern Cape brothers who raped 14-year-old teen

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

9 November 2026

01:13 pm

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The two brothers stalked, overpowered and sexually assaulted the girl.

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Two brothers, aged 37 and 40, will spend the next 25 years in prison after the Springbok Regional Court sentenced them for the gang rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the Northern Cape.

Schoolgirl stalked by brothers and overpowered

The attack occurred on the evening of 5 April 2024, when the teenager was walking home.

The two brothers stalked the girl, overpowered her, and sexually assaulted her.

Following the ordeal, the victim reported the incident immediately. A medical examination subsequently confirmed clinical evidence of sexual assault.

Police trace and detain suspects through trial

Detectives arrested the brothers the following day, 6 April 2024.

Although both suspects pleaded not guilty and disputed their identification throughout the trial, the court rejected their claims based on the evidence presented and convicted them on 5 November 2026.

The next day, the court handed down the 25-year sentences for each accused.

The magistrate also declared both men unfit to work with children, ordered their names added to the National Child Protection Register and National Register for Sex Offenders, and declared them unfit to possess firearms.

Meticulous investigation

Namakwa District Commissioner Brigadier Schalk Andrews praised investigating officer Constable Lizaan Wanza for her thorough work in securing the conviction.

“The successful conviction and sentencing of these offenders demonstrate the value of professional police work and thorough investigations. Constable Lizaan Wanza displayed exceptional dedication, determination and compassion throughout the investigation,” Andrews said.

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