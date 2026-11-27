The court heard that Bodigelo called the girl to his shack while she was walking home. He gave her a drink, but she did not know it contained alcohol.

A man who raped a 14-year-old girl after giving her alcohol and dagga until she lost consciousness has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

Mpho Bodigelo, 26, was a family friend of the victim. The Bloemfontein Regional Court handed down the life sentence on Monday after finding his version of events unreliable.

A trusted family friend

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bodigelo gained the family’s trust by helping them with groceries and transporting household belongings when they moved.

He sometimes stayed at their home in Soutpan, outside Bloemfontein, and even attended the girl’s birthday celebration.

NPA spokesperson Mojafela Senokoatsane said the rape happened on 3 April 2022.

“While she was in this vulnerable state and incapable of consenting, he raped her inside his shack,” said Senokoatsane.

Alcohol, dagga and unconsciousness

The court heard that Bodigelo called the girl to his shack while she was walking home. He gave her a drink, but she did not know it contained alcohol.

The girl later told her mother. When her mother confronted Bodigelo, he admitted he had given her alcohol.

Later that day, the mother asked Bodigelo to look after the girl and make sure she got home safely.

Senokoatsane said the State proved that Bodigelo gave the child large amounts of alcohol and dagga to smoke until she lost consciousness.

The girl’s mother found her daughter lying naked next to Bodigelo. She opened a case at the Soutpan Police Station after the girl complained of pain.

‘I believed she was in her 20s’

Bodigelo pleaded not guilty. He told the court he believed the victim was in her 20s and claimed they were in a secret relationship.

He also argued that the girl had consented because they had kissed.

Prosecutor Azola Key challenged this version during cross-examination. The State presented evidence about the girl’s age and her condition at the time of the assault.

The prosecution argued that an assumption of consent was not the same as actual consent, especially when the victim was unconscious and unable to agree to sex.

The court agreed. It found Bodigelo was not a credible witness and rejected his account as unreliable.

‘An error of judgement’

During sentencing, Bodigelo’s defence team asked the court for leniency. They argued that he was young, a first-time offender and had family responsibilities.

They also described the rape as an “error of judgement”.

“The defence argued that these factors constituted substantial and compelling circumstances warranting a lesser sentence,” said Senokoatsane.

The State opposed this. Key argued that Bodigelo’s personal circumstances could not outweigh the seriousness of raping a 14-year-old girl who had been entrusted to his care.

“The State further argued that rape is a profound violation of a person’s dignity, bodily integrity and emotional wellbeing, and that its consequences can endure long after the offence,” said Senokoatsane.

‘I no longer trust people’

The girl submitted a Victim Impact Statement, prepared with the help of Court Preparation Officer Charedon Molt.

In it, she said the rape deeply affected her ability to trust other people, including men in her family. She also described the physical and emotional harm she continued to suffer.

The prosecution told the court that Bodigelo showed no remorse and that there were no substantial and compelling reasons to impose a lighter sentence.

The court agreed and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Banned from children and firearms

The court also declared Bodigelo unfit to work with minor children or possess a firearm.

His name will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The NPA said the sentence sends a clear message that people who abuse positions of trust to violate children will face the full force of the law.