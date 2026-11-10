25 years in prison for man who brutally murdered ex-girlfriend at petrol station

Luciano Jansen stormed the petrol station where his ex-girlfriend worked and stabbed her before attempting to take his own life.

The Malmesbury Regional Court has sentenced Luciano Jansen to 25 years in prison for the gruesome October 2024 murder of his ex-girlfriend at her workplace in Moorreesburg, Western Cape.

Fatal attack at victim’s workplace

The violent incident unfolded when Jansen stormed the petrol station where his ex-girlfriend worked, shortly after she had ended their relationship. He repeatedly stabbed her before attempting to slit his own throat with the same knife.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene, while medical personnel treated Jansen for his injuries before police formally arrested him for murder.

Watertight investigation secures conviction

Detective Sergeant Duwayne Williams of the Moorreesburg detectives took over the case and built a solid investigation that secured Jansen’s conviction in court.

On Friday, 6 November 2026, the court handed down a 25-year sentence, with five years suspended.

Gender-based violence

The sentencing comes just weeks before the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December, highlighting ongoing police efforts in the Western Cape to combat femicide.

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala emphasised the commitment of law enforcement to tackling violent crimes against women.

“Western Cape police continue to intensify the fight against gender-based violence and femicide,” Gwala said.

Police arrest brother for alleged rape of 14-year-old sister

In a separate incident highlighting the ongoing surge of violence against young women, police in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, arrested a 26-year-old man on Thursday, 5 November, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old biological sister at their Polokwane home.

Patrol officers responded to an alert from a local hospital at around 2.30am, where the teenager disclosed that her older brother had repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Police launched an immediate manhunt, tracking down and arresting the suspect at his residence later that day.

He appeared in the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 November.