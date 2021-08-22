SA’s Thato Moshele second runner-up in Miss Supranational pageant

Citizen Reporter



South Africa’s Thato Mosehle has made the top 3 at the Miss Supranational pageant held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, at the weekend. It was a good night for the African continent with Chanique Rabe from Namibia taking the title while Moshele placed as runner-up.



Twenty-six-year-old Mosehle, from North West, represented South Africa against contestants from nearly 60 other countries in the competition, and was one of the front runners throughout the build-up to the finale.

The show was aired live on the Miss Supranational Facebook and YouTube channels.

Her national costume has been designed by Sello Medupe, the owner of Scalo. It ‘s inspired by an African warrior princess with elements of Mosehle’s Sotho culture and heritage incorporated. Day wear outfits come from Willet Designs Couture, Malondie, Sheriff Taylor, Ernst Schutz and Juan William Aria.

Said Mosehle: “Congratulations to Chanique, she is going to be a fantastic title holder and I wish her everything of the best during the coming year. This whole experience has been beyond my wildest expectations and I am delighted to have done so well. Poland is a magical country and everyone we met has made us feel so welcome. Thank you also to every one back home for your wonderful messages of support.”



Both Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, and Miss South Africa creative director, Werner Wessels, were in Poland to support Mosehle.



Says Weil: “Thato shone on the international stage and we are incredibly proud of her and her achievement in making it to the Top 3.”



Mosehle obtained her MBCHB degree at the University of the Free State in 2018. At the time of the Miss South Africa pageant, she was working as a medical doctor. She completed her internship at the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital complex in March this year, working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic. She aspires to become an anaesthesiologist one day. She launched her weekly #ChooseDay online talk show this year to share her medical knowledge.

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation sent a representative to Miss Universe and MissWorld only. In 2019 Zozibini Tunzi represented the Rainbow Nation at Miss Universe and won the title, while first runner-up Sasha-Lee Olivier took part in Miss World.