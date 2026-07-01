28-year-old man gets life term for rape of 15-year-old girl

The teenager was attacked while walking home in 2019.

The Atamelang Regional Court in the North West has sentenced Monnapula Abel Lobese, 28, to direct life imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

What happened

The court heard the teen was walking home with a friend from Setlagole service station after buying electricity on 29 July 2019 when they were approached by Lobese.

According to the evidence, Lobese came up behind them, grabbed the complainant’s hand, produced a knife and ordered her friend to leave. The friend fled, fearing for her safety.

He then threatened to kill the teenager and dragged her to a nearby dilapidated house, where he sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, the girl managed to escape to a nearby house and sought help. Police were called and a case was opened, leading to Lobese’s arrest.

The trial

During the trial, Lobese claimed he had a romantic relationship with the teen and had arranged to meet her later that day for sex.

However, the court heard testimony from her and two witnesses, which it found credible and consistent.

In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Itumeleng Lobese asked for life imprisonment and submitted a Victim Impact Statement facilitated by court preparation officer Thembinkosi Madiba.

Magistrate Stefan du Toit accepted the state’s case and imposed life imprisonment. He also declared the offender unfit to work with children, unfit to possess a firearm and ordered his name be entered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

North West Director of Public Prosecutions Rachel Makhari praised the prosecution team and all role-players for securing the conviction. She also called on communities to work with authorities by reporting gender-based violence and abuse.