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KZN businessman named at Madlanga commission arrested for kidnapping and human trafficking

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

12 August 2026

08:42 am

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His name was also mentioned at the Saps ad hoc committee in Parliament.

JUST IN: KZN businessman named at Madlanga Commission arrested for kidnapping and human trafficking

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A controversial and prominent KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) businessman has been arrested for alleged human trafficking and kidnapping.

It is understood that the businessman’s name was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption in the South African Police Service and Criminal Justice System.

Arrest

His name was also mentioned at the Saps ad hoc committee in Parliament.

The KZN Hawks executed a J50 warrant of arrest at the businessman’s plush Umhlanga home on Tuesday night, 11 August 2026, in KZN, according to eNCA.

The Citizen has reached out to police and the Hawks for comment on the arrest. Any update will be included once received.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Read more on these topics

arrest hawks human trafficking kidnapping KZN SAPS Madlanga commission South African Police Service (SAPS)
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