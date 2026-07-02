Two men murdered and set alight for allegedly raping foreign national on 30 June

No suspects have yet been identified and police are requesting assistance in locating the perpetrators.

Police have launched a murder investigation following a mob justice incident in Limpopo.

Two men were found dead in the Vhembe District’s Khomele Garaside area late on Tuesday night following the anti-illegal immigration marches on 30 June.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that the men were beaten to death but that no suspects had yet been identified.

Limpopo mob justice

Officers from the Mphephu police district arrived on scene at roughly 11pm after being alerted to a mob attack on Tuesday night.

The victims were found in a pile covered with pieces of wood which were fuelling a small fire.

Emergency personnel declared the men deceased due to severe assault and the burn injuries visible on their lower bodies.

“Preliminary information indicates that the deceased were allegedly assaulted by members of the community after they were accused of raping a 29-year-old foreign national.

“The circumstances surrounding the alleged rape and the subsequent killings form part of the ongoing police investigation,” Limpopo police confirmed.

The murder victims were not immediately identifiable, and police have requested assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

The South African Police Service condemned the actions of the mob, reminding communities that vigilantism was an offence.

“Mob justice is a serious criminal offence and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We urge communities to allow the criminal justice system to deal with suspects through lawful processes instead of resorting to violence,” said Limpopo police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers.

Free State incidents

Elsewhere, the owner of a guesthouse in Bloemfontein was granted bail after his arrest for harbouring illegal foreign nationals.

Lyndon Adentuji Odili was arrested on Tuesday when 18 undocumented migrants were found inside his guesthouse.

The 56-year-old foreign national was released on R10 000 bail and will appear in court again on 31 July.

“He faces 18 counts of harbouring; aiding, abetting, assisting, enabling, or helping illegal foreigners in contravention of the Immigration Act,” Free State police confirmed.

While the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) stated on Wednesday that none of the eight marches in the Free State reported unrest, provincial police reported several looting incidents.

At least seven shops in Sunrise View, five shops in Petrus Steyn, nine shops in Tumahole, and at least 20 stores in Vredefort were looted.

“In total, 19 suspects were arrested during the sporadic looting, and police confiscated several looted items, drugs, and a firearm,” Free State police confirmed.