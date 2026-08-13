BMW speedster nabbed at 199 km/h on Kempton Park freeway

Law enforcement officers acted swiftly during the speeding infringement.

A 34‑year‑old motorist driving at 199 km/h in a 120 km/h zone was arrested in Kempton Park after Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers clocked him during a high‑speed enforcement operation.

The man was handcuffed on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

Speeding

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said law enforcement officers acted swiftly during the speeding infringement.

“While conducting high-speed law enforcement operations, using a ProLaser 4 speed-measuring device, officers recorded a grey BMW X1 travelling at 199 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

“The vehicle was immediately stopped, and the driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for travelling at such excessive speed. The suspect was arrested and charged with exceeding the prescribed speed limit,” Thepa said.

Arrested

Thepa said the speedster was detained at Kempton Park Police Station and is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

“One of the leading contributing factors to road fatalities is exceeding the speed limit. The EMPD is enforcing a zero tolerance for law-breaking perpetrators; they will face the full might of the law.

“The EMPD further implores motorists to always adhere to the rules of the road and practice caution while operating a motor vehicle on the public road,” Thepa said.

BMW driver

Last month, a motorist driving a grey BMW at nearly double the speed limit was arrested during a high‑speed enforcement operation.

EMPD clocked the driver at 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Thepa said the man was nabbed by officers while conducting high-speed law enforcement operations.

“Using a ProLaser 4 speed measuring equipment, officers recorded a grey BMW travelling at 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, almost double the prescribed speed limit.

“The vehicle was immediately stopped, and the driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for travelling at such a dangerously excessive speed,” Thepa said.

Thepa said the suspect was arrested and charged with exceeding the prescribed speed limit.