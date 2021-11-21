Daily news update: Mashaba ticked off with the DA, England thwarts Spingboks,’No coalitions’ says EFF

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) seems to have done an about-turn with regards to what was discussed between the “smaller parties” behind closed doors after the local government elections and no one is more annoyed by this than ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba spent the better part of his Saturday alternating between tweeting incessantly and speaking to the news media about the DA’s statement delivered by party leader John Steenhuisen.

He announced that the DA plans to put forward its own Johannesburg mayoral candidate on Monday, citing the reason that putting ActionSA in charge of a Johannesburg minority government would put the coalition at the mercy of the EFF.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager charges forward in the Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks finished their end-of-year-tour on a bitterly disappointing note as they were edged 27-26 (halftime 17-12) by England at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a last minute penalty from flyhalf Marcus Smith.

It was a game of two halves with the hosts dominating the first half with some solid running play to deservedly lead at the break before the Boks came storming back the second half led by a massive forward effort only to finish just short.

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde. Picture: Gallo Images

Convicted killer Jason Rohde has lost yet another appeal.

EWN reports that the Western Cape High Court dismissed another one of Rohde’s attempts to appeal his conviction earlier this week.

Although he has previously appealed his conviction and sentencing, this time, he focused on the extension of his bail.

Julius Malema at the EFF’s rally at the Sekhukhune Sports ground at Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Tembisa | Picture: Twitter @effsouthafrica

As coalition talks continue ahead of next week’s council meetings, various politicians have used their platforms to share their opinions regarding what they believe the outcome should be. Among those sharing their thoughts was leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema.

He vowed that the party would not enter into any coalitions.

He made reference to makgowa (white people) who publicly declared that they would rather partner with everyone else but not the EFF. According to Malema, this is a good thing because that means these “white people” know that “the EFF would never succumb to whiteness.”

The new Mr Gay World South Africa Bonginkosi Ndima and Mr Gay World 2021 Louw Breytenbach | Picture: Supplied

When Louw Breytenbach snatched the Mr Gay World crown last month, he left a vacancy over at Mr Gay World South Africa. However, it wasn’t long before he handed that sash and crown over to Bonginkosi Ndima.

Taking to social media to mark the occasion, Breytenbach congratulated his friend on his new title in addition to revealing the fact that Ndima is officially the first-ever Mr Gay World SA of colour.