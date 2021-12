It is still too early to determine if unbanning travel to and from South Africa might have come too late as many people scramble to rebook holiday plans ahead of the festive season. Earlier this week, the UK removed South Africa and 10 other countries from its red list of travel restrictions after they were placed on the list late last month as a precaution, following the outbreak of the omicron Covid variant. Sue Garrett, general manager supply, pricing and marketing for Flight Centre Travel Group, said there had been a spike in rebookings and enquiries since the announcement. “The...

It is still too early to determine if unbanning travel to and from South Africa might have come too late as many people scramble to rebook holiday plans ahead of the festive season.

Earlier this week, the UK removed South Africa and 10 other countries from its red list of travel restrictions after they were placed on the list late last month as a precaution, following the outbreak of the omicron Covid variant.

Sue Garrett, general manager supply, pricing and marketing for Flight Centre Travel Group, said there had been a spike in rebookings and enquiries since the announcement.

“The majority of these people had booked previously,” she said.

Garrett said limited flight options were having an impact on the price of air tickets.

Restaurant Association of South Africa chief executive Wendy Alberts said the travel ban showed how reliant SA was on inbound international tourism.

“We need domestic and international tourism to survive seasons, especially if it comes to the peak seasons,” she said.

Alberts said although the ban harmed the industry, they were already seeing people going off on holiday with the roads getting busier.

Albert said they were happy to see an increase in Christmas and New Year bookings.

The Democratic Alliance’s Manny de Freitas said the damage might have already been done, as a lot of British tourists who would have come, had cancelled their trips due to fear and uncertainty.

“It has affected numbers but it is too early to know the impact yet,” he said.

De Freitas said it was going to be the best Christmas since the start of lockdown.

“I think the government has realised how important it is to manage this properly and not just impose lockdowns

because it has destroyed so many businesses,” he said.

But he added bookings were picking up.

“Some last-minute tickets are coming in.

“I believe there were tour groups who cancelled from Germany but are coming in again. So that’s good news,” he said.