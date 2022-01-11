Limpopo head-on collision leaves 12 people dead, 8 injured

Citizen Reporter

Twelve people have died while eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater Iveco bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday.

According to the department of transport and community safety, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a 22 seater Mercedes Benz bus.

“The bus burst into flames and eleven occupants trapped inside were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact. Eight people survived, six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.”

Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the affected families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the survivors.

The MEC has pleaded with motorists to inspect their vehicles before going on the road.

“She is concerned that most of the fatal accidents reported on the N1 have a common cause,” the statement from the department read.

ALSO READ: Five-car collision leaves five dead, N1 towards Limpopo closed

The accident comes just days after three people were killed and one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on crash between a VW Polo and a VW Sedan on the D3110 road at Mokurwenyane village outside Lephalale in Waterberg, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.

According to the department, the driver of a VW City Golf was allegedly trying to overtake and collided with an on-coming VW polo. Three people travelling in City Golf including the driver were killed instantly. The driver of the other vehicle escaped with injuries.

Reckless driving was cited as a possible cause of the accident.T

Ramakhanya sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery wishes to the injured, further urging motorists to desist from reckless driving and speeding.