N2 reopened after head-on crash kills Eastern Cape traffic officer

A case of culpable homicide was opened with the Jeffreys Bay Saps.

The N2 in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape is now open for traffic after being closed for hours due to a head-on collision between a car and a bus.

Unathi Binqose, provincial transport spokesperson, confirmed to The Citizen that the road was reopened around 1pm on Sunday.

The head-on collision happened on Sunday morning and left a woman dead.

Police investigation

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but the Jeffreys Bay South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a case of culpable homicide

According to the provincial department of transport, the woman traffic police officer was driving a state vehicle when the crash happened.

“A female traffic officer has tragically lost her life following a head-on collision between a state vehicle she was driving and a long-distance bus on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay this morning,” said the department.

The bus involved in the head-on collision. Picture: Facebook/Eastern Cape department of transport.

Eastern Cape traffic officer declared dead

The department further added that it is alleged the deceased was returning to her station after responding to an earlier accident scene at the time.

It is understood she was travelling alone in the state vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.

“All occupants of the bus escaped unharmed,” said the department.

Another N2 accident

The head-on collision between the state vehicle and bus comes hours after another accident on the very same road.

The department in a Facebook post reported that one person was dead, while eight were injured in an accident. It is understood that the accident happened between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Some of the people that were involved in the accident were travelling from church.