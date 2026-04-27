News

Home » News

N2 reopened after head-on crash kills Eastern Cape traffic officer

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

27 April 2026

04:23 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A case of culpable homicide was opened with the Jeffreys Bay Saps.

Eastern Cape traffic officer accident

A female traffic police officer was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday morning in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook/Eastern Cape department of transport

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The N2 in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape is now open for traffic after being closed for hours due to a head-on collision between a car and a bus.

Unathi Binqose, provincial transport spokesperson, confirmed to The Citizen that the road was reopened around 1pm on Sunday.

The head-on collision happened on Sunday morning and left a woman dead.

Police investigation

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but the Jeffreys Bay South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a case of culpable homicide

According to the provincial department of transport, the woman traffic police officer was driving a state vehicle when the crash happened.

“A female traffic officer has tragically lost her life following a head-on collision between a state vehicle she was driving and a long-distance bus on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay this morning,” said the department.

The bus involved in the head-on collision accident.
The bus involved in the head-on collision. Picture: Facebook/Eastern Cape department of transport.

Eastern Cape traffic officer declared dead

The department further added that it is alleged the deceased was returning to her station after responding to an earlier accident scene at the time.

It is understood she was travelling alone in the state vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.

“All occupants of the bus escaped unharmed,” said the department.

Another N2 accident

The head-on collision between the state vehicle and bus comes hours after another accident on the very same road.

RELATED ARTICLES

The department in a Facebook post reported that one person was dead, while eight were injured in an accident. It is understood that the accident happened between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Some of the people that were involved in the accident were travelling from church.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape head-on collision South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom Day
PSL Pirates’ Ouaddou blasts Chiefs for ‘karate’ tactics
Crime Brazilian drug mule with cocaine worth R8.7m arrested at OR Tambo airport
News Luxury cars for traditional leaders in Limpopo greeted with both cheers and jeers
Business Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News