More train stations and lines to be rehabilitated in GP, promises Mbalula

Marizka Coetzer

The minister of transport has announced more train stations and lines will be rehabilitated across Gauteng.

He said this during a ride on the Is’timela Sabantu (the people’s train) metro train to assess the upgrades on the Mabopane line, which was shut down in 2019.

The Pretoria train station was buzzing with cleaners busy at work and there was heavy police visibility when Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) management visited to assess the progress made so far in the Mabopane recovery programme.

Mbalula announced that contractors have been appointed to rehabilitate an additional six stations. These included Soshanguve, Kopanong, Akasiaboom 4, Tailorshoop, GaRankuwa and Dewildt stations.

“In recovering the vandalised Mabopane corridor, of the R1.4 billion allocated to the project, over R700 million has been spent to date towards this project,” he said.

He said that out of R100 million set aside for upgrades of 23 stations, R60 million had been committed and construction work was due to start before the end of the month. Mbalula added that the Johannesburg to Naledi line would resume operations on 30 March. Prasa acting chief executive David Mphelo said the gap between the train step and platform had to be extended to the same level.

Mphelo said they had looked at each of the station’s platforms.

“Some of them are way off and some are closer.”

Mphelo said they were designing models to bring the levels up instead of ripping up the entire platform.

In 2019, before I arrived at Transport, the President took a train trip from Mabopane to Pretoria, unfortunately we got stuck because of cable vandalism.



Today Mr President the train is back on the line, it’s on time and doesn’t get stuck. pic.twitter.com/TzEl3XwPgg— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 19, 2022

“We will be bringing in models that have steps that will carry the longevity and that cannot damage anything,” he said.

Mphelo said they were also looking at what the rest of the world was doing. “The gap isn’t a South African or Prasa phenomenon.

“Across the world, railways have gone through this kind of thing and we need to look at what they are doing. It’s very exciting out there,” he said.

Mphelo said a station modernisation programme, a budget, and a team to rehabilitate other vandalised stations had been allocated.

“Among the stations identified was Green View station.

“The board also wants to see the completion of that.

“It’s an old programme – we need to bring that to a conclusion,” he said.

Regarding Mamelodi Gardens Station, where the upgrades were incomplete, he said: “Security companies are being brought in and will start cleaning up things that attract vandals.

“We are busy clearing the rubble and vegetation and all the spaces that create hiding spots because, in the end, they [vandals] attack our infrastructure,” he added.

