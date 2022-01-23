Daily news update: Patrick Shai’s death rattles SA, deputy principal shot in school driveway

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has lashed out at bickering ANC leaders, saying it was unbecoming of senior leaders in government to attack the country’s constitution.

Losi addressed the ANC lekgotla which is being held this weekend.

Referring to recent public spats following Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s open letter criticising the constitution and the judiciary, Losi said the governing party was infiltrated by factions “running amok” and leaders insulting each other on public platforms, and with no action taken against them.

Those who wanted to leave should do so, she added.

“We deploy members to represent the movement and not themselves in government. Their mandate is the ANC’s election manifesto.”

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after a deputy principal was shot dead as she was driving out of her Tembisa school on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were driving in a white vehicle, he said.

The shooting of the 50-year-old deputy principal took place at Phomolong Secondary School at around 2:50pm on Friday afternoon.

The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai have confirmed that news of his death is true.

A Twitter account belonging to a Lekgetho Shai confirmed the news in a statement and asked that the family be granted time to process the loss.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (22 January 2022). We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss,” read part of the statement.



The family will provide further details in due course.

Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

The Lions were outscored in a 47-37 defeat to the Sharks in a thrilling United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Sharks scored six tries to the Lions’ five, with man-of the-match Makazole Mapimpi running in a hat-trick in his first outing in the competition.

Both sides made a host of errors which their opponents were able to capatalise on, and while the Sharks just managed to be the more clinical team, the Lions can be proud of a strong performance that saw them in the game right until the final whistle.