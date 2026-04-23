Pietersen on Kolisi hitting 50 for Sharks, latest on Hooker injury

Coach JP Pietersen described Siya Kolisi as a 'special player' and 'great human being' ahead of the milestone match.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said the team want to make Siya Kolisi’s 50th game for the club a special one, come their must-win 16th round United Rugby Championship clash with Edinburgh.

The teams meet at Hive Stadium on Friday (kick-off 8.45pm), after the Sharks lost away to Ospreys and Edinburgh beat Zebre at home. Kolisi returns from a calf injury to play from the bench.

It could be one of the flanker’s last games for the club, with just three league phase matches left and the Sharks, in 11th, still 11 points adrift of a play-off spot.

The Springbok captain is due to return to the club of his youth, the Stormers, next season.

‘Great human being’

After naming his best-available side amid an injury crisis, Pietersen spoke of the character and leadership of the man who played at the Sharks for five seasons, split in the middle by a year at Racing 92.

During this time, the double World Cup-winning captain usually led the Durban side when fit and not on Springbok rest protocol.

The union went through trying times at the end of Sean Everitt’s reign and then under Neil Powell and John Plumtree.

Still, they won their maiden Challenge Cup title two seasons ago, though Kolisi missed the entire campaign battling a serious knee injury.

He did, however, stand in as captain for the injured Eben Etzebeth when they reached their first-ever URC semi-final last season, a year where they also won their maiden URC South African shield title.

“He’s a special player, a great human being. Inspirational,” Pietersen said. “The way he talks and lights up the room. He always puts the team first

“And to bring up his 50th game, though it was a bit of a struggle to get there, with the little niggles he got. But that just shows the resilience of the man, not to give up, but to stay in the fight.

Pietersen said he had known Kolisi since his own playing days before he retired five years ago, and said it was impressive to see Kolisi come so far from a disadvantaged background.

“We want to make it special for him tomorrow.”

Pietersen said he expected a “niggly” game against Edinburgh, led by Sean Everitt, who Pietersen played under right before retirement. He foresaw a challenging kicking game and a multi-phased attack from the Scottish side.

Sharks wing to have surgery

The Sharks coach also spoke of the latest injury setback to Bok centre/wing Ethan Hooker, who is set to undergo surgery on an injured shoulder.

The SA Young Player of the Year had his shoulder dislocated when Ospreys wing Luke Morgan belatedly dove on top of him in the in-goal area during the Durban union’s loss in Swansea last weekend.

Pietersen said they would take no further action regarding the incident.

“We had a conversation with the head of referees. It is what it is. It’s out of my control. It’s for the referees to decide.”

He also said they would only know how long Hooker would be sidelined for once he had surgery in the coming week.