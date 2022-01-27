Uber Eats scam: More users report stolen deliveries… by drivers

Narissa Subramoney

An increasing number of social media users are uncovering Uber Eats scams after their food deliveries are being stolen by drivers.

Drivers have been caught on camera arriving at the delivery address, pretending to drop off the food. They then take a picture to prove the food was delivered, before packing the parcel back in their delivery baskets and driving off.

Uber Eats scam exposed

Twitter sleuths in action

Twitter user @ChrisVicks tweeted his experience, prompting other scammed users to share their experiences.

“Interesting @UberEats scam: driver does drop-off, takes a photo outside our door, then puts the food back in his bike and drives off with it. When we SMS to ask him where the food is, he sends the photo from outside our door — but doesn’t know Big Brother was watching. Bastard,” tweeted Vick.

Newzroom Africa journalist Aarti Mtongana responded, saying she was scammed twice.

“This happened to me twice. It’s ridiculous!” she posted.

Power FM host and political analyst Lukhona Mnguni also reported a similar incident.

“One pulled such stunt on us the other weekend. So annoying really, pretending to be lost. Never made it into our complex. Glad big brother was watching here,” tweeted Mnguni.

Other complaints revealed

Another user reported being blacklisted by the food delivery app for demanding his money back.

“I’m fed up with @UberEats. They blacklisted me for complaining and demanding a refund every single time their “partners” scammed me,” tweeted Sabelo Skiti.

Twitter user @BhavnaSingh posted that her family had their deliveries stolen three times. “This has happened to us thrice.”

Another user said she stopped using the service after an Uber Eats delivery driver threatened her.

“Don’t use them. They allowed a driver to threaten me and take my food, with zero consequences. Said unless the driver physically attacked me there’s nothing they can do. Also by they, I mean someone texting on DM here. They don’t care, shem,” posted Tessa Dooms.

Uber Eats responds

Meanwhile, Uber Eats has responded to users’ experiences online.

“We understand this experience was less than ideal. Please send us a DM with the phone number associated with your Uber account, so we can assist you further.”

But it seems Uber has lost favour with some users, who’ve accused the company of not holding their delivery partners accountable.

“I’m done using Uber. In the public eye they’ll say these things like ‘we understand this was less than ideal’, ‘sorry for the inconvenience’, ‘let us help’, and then you DM them. Next thing they seem to hit a brick wall. Then they ghost you,” said The Fresh Prince of Ballyclare.