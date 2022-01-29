Hitman Malephane was a ‘career criminal’, court hears

Bernadette Wicks

Ntuthuko Shoba admits he interacted with self-confessed hitman Muzikayise Malephane in the lead up to Tshegofatso Pule’s murder but claims he was just looking to score cigarettes from him.

Shoba, 32, is on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for murder and defeating the administration of justice over allegations that he hired Malephane, also 32, to kill Pule, 28.

The beautician was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s child when she was murdered. And in pleading guilty to his

part in the brutal crime last year, Malephane said Shoba wanted Pule eliminated because he didn’t want his fiancée finding out about the pregnancy.

Malephane spent four days on the stand this week. During his evidence-in-chief, he told the court Shoba first got in

touch with him in May 2020 and that he came to his house later that same day and broached the subject of having Pule killed. He said Shoba came to his house on 4 June, 2020 – the day of the murder – to make the necessary arrangements.

During cross-examination, though, Shoba’s counsel, advocate Norman Makhubela, on Friday said on his client’s version he and Malephane bumped into each other just after SA went into hard lockdown; and that during their

exchange, Malephane had advised Shoba he was able to get alcohol and cigarettes – which were both, at the time, banned.

On Malephane’s version, he never told Shoba he had access to cigarettes but he admitted to selling alcohol at the time. “As time went on, subsequent to that meeting at that intersection, the need arose for him [Shoba] to get

cigarettes and he contacted you,” Makhubela pressed Malephane.

“I don’t know anything about that,” he responded.

“The accused confirms that he did come to your place and also in the process acquired some packets of cigarettes,” Makhubela said. Malephane again denied this.

“The accused states that he also interacted with you on 4 June but solely for the purposes of acquiring cigarettes from you.”

Malephane stuck to his guns and maintained this was “a lie”. During Friday’s proceedings, it also emerged Malephane was arrested while driving in Hillbrow and that his car was loaded up with luggage. Makhubela put to him that he was trying to flee but Malephane denied this, saying he went to Mpumalanga in the immediate aftermath of Pule’s murder.

“I was scared … I was following the story on social media,” he said.

He was adamant, though, he had already decided to hand himself over and was in fact on his way to the police station – having just returned from Mpumalanga – when he was nabbed.

It also emerged that Malephane was a career criminal – providing potential insight into why Shoba might have sought out his services. Earlier on in proceedings, Malephane testified that Shoba was afraid of him. Under re-examination, state advocate Faghre Mohamed asked him why. In response, he admitted to “living a gangster life” – stealing cars and breaking into houses.

Malephane has now completed his testimony. The trial resumes next week, when a cellphone analyst is expected to take the stand.

