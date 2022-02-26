Man drowns after assisting in search for another victim

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man has drowned after reportedly assisting rescue efforts of a victim who was allegedly dragged into the water by a crocodile.

In a statement, the Provincial Search and Rescue Police Unit – assisted by members of the community – managed to recover the body of the deceased, identified as Thompho Nemushungwa from Tshifudi Mushungwa village.

“The victim was allegedly trapped underwater while busy assisting in the search for a 24-year-old male, Fhulufhuwani Munzhelele from Kumbani village who was allegedly caught and dragged into the water by a crocodile while busy fishing at the said river on Wednesday 23 February 2022,” the statement read.

The search continues for Munzhelele who was allegedly attacked by a crocodile.

Acting provincial commissioner of Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers said incidents like this did occur.

“This is not the first incident to be experienced in the same area and we, therefore, caution community members to be extra careful when approaching these areas,” Scheepers said.

In separate incidents earlier this week, two young boys drowned at a quarry dam in Ikageng, Potchefstroom in the North West in a space of one week.

RELATED: Two drownings reported in Potchefstroom quarry dam in one week

ER24 paramedics were called to the dam last week Saturday, after reports that a 14-year-old boy had gone missing while swimming in the dam.

South African Police Service (Saps) divers at the scene found the boy’s body, but he was declared dead by paramedics.

Last Friday, ER24 paramedics returned to the dam, this time after an 8-year-old boy had disappeared while swimming in the quarry.

Again, Saps divers retrieved the boy’s body, but nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations into both incidents are being carried out by local authorities.