Police rescue 23-year-old kidnapping victim after dramatic standoff

Police rescue victim abducted outside a nightclub; arrests follow dramatic ransom exchange.

A 23-year-old kidnapping victim, who was abducted outside a North West nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, was rescued on Sunday by the police.

Two suspects were apprehended for kidnapping, extortion, and unlawful firearm possession by a multidisciplinary team that included the North West Provincial Drug Task Team, hostage negotiators, Crime Intelligence, West Rand Flying Squad, the Airwing, Carletonville K9, Fochville police, Spectrac Security, and BIU Security.

The arrests came after a 23-year-old victim was kidnapped during the early hours of Saturday morning, outside a nightclub in Stilfontein by armed men driving a Nissan vehicle.

The victim’s car, a Volkswagen Polo, was also stolen during the kidnapping, but it was found abandoned later the same morning in Khuma.

Ransom demanded from victim’s family

North West provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said that shortly after the kidnapping, the suspects demanded a ransom from the victim’s family and allegedly threatened to kill the victim should the family fail to meet their demands.

“With the involvement of hostage negotiators, a drop-off point was agreed upon for the ransom to be paid on Sunday, and the team tactically kept observations until a Mercedes-Benz vehicle was spotted on the N12, close to Fochville at about 1 pm. The occupants were, after picking up the money, confronted by police,” Myburgh said.

“The suspects’ vehicle sped off from the drop-off point but ultimately came to a halt after the police fired shots. The suspects who ran off were arrested by the team.”

According to the police, one of the suspects, aged 40, was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital, where he is under police guard.

Ransom money recovered

Meanwhile, the police recovered the ransom money and seized the suspects’ vehicle and a firearm suspected to have been used during the commission of the crimes.

Following the arrest on the N12, the kidnapped victim was dropped off unharmed at Doornkop Police Station.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the team for working around the clock to arrest the suspects and confiscate an illegal firearm.

“He said the arrest will send a strong message that criminal activities will not be tolerated,” Myburgh said.

The one suspect who wasn’t hospitalised, aged 33, is expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.