Daily news update: Human Rights Day, Ester Mahlangu robbed and Amazon Africa interdict

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

South African artist Esther Mahlangu exhibits her paintings at Melrose Art Gallery in Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

World renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was attacked and robbed of cash as well as a firearm at her Mpumalanga homestead on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened as Mahlangu prepared to take a nap at her home in Siyabuswa.

“She was alone in the house and locked all doors to take a nap. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside her house.”

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during a rally in Katlehong, 29 October 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema accused the ANC-led government of seeking to erase history by referring to the 21st of March as Human Rights Day instead of Sharpeville Day.

The EFF held its own Human Rights Day commemoration at the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville, south of Johannesburg.

The annual event commemorates the killing of 69 anti-pass law marchers in Sharpeville in 1969, organised by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa opening the new Reagile Community Library in Koster, Kgetlengrevier Minicipality in the North West province on 21 March 2022. Photo: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

March 21st marked the 62nd anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, an opportunity for citizens to reflect on past social ills and look to the future.

Black people have suffered immensely under the apartheid regime, and countless families lost their loved ones fighting for the liberation of the country.

When asked by The Citizen what they thought about commemorating Sharpeville and celebrating Human Rights Day, responses from Johannesburg residents proved to be a mixed bag.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience at Constitution Hill on 19 November 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Former president Thabo Mbeki on Monday told ANC leaders in the Western Cape that their problems were not unique and should commit themselves to ending factions.

Mbeki spent two days meeting with members of the interim provincial committee (IPC) as part of the governing party’s renewal and unity project.

The ANC in the Western Cape hasn’t been able to recover lost ground, and continues to be on a downward spiral since 2009 when the Democratic Alliance (DA) snatched the province with 51.46% of the votes.

Hundreds of people, consisting of Khoi and other First Nation, environmental and civic activists, march through the streets of the city protesting against the proposed new Amazon building on a particular site, and colonial-era statues standing in prominent positions in the inner city in Cape Town on June 16, 2021. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

An interdict has been granted to temporarily halt the construction of Amazon Africa’s headquarters in Observatory, Cape Town.

Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town’s Judge Patricia Goliath said in her judgement on Friday the rights of the Khoi and San peoples to culture and heritage was under threat if the development went ahead.

The Observatory Civic Association and the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council argued the the construction would case irreparable harm to the groups’ heritage.

Photo for illustration only: iStock

A lion is on the loose after it escaped from the Pilanesberg National Park in the North West on Saturday.

The lion was first spotted by a farmer in Mahobieskraal after it mauled his goat.

“The farmer took a couple of shots at the lion and it ran away. Yesterday park management and rangers did an extensive search of the area.

“Search was also conducted by air in our Bathawk and a helicopter. A bait trap has also been set up with the hope that the lion will be lured and be captured,” said park ranger Steve Dell in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Pictures: Instagram

Whether the musicians are playing their fans to promote each other’s careers or whether they’re genuinely still hating on each other, we’ll never know, but Mzansi seems to have had enough of the constant fighting between AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

Rapper, entrepreneur and record producer Cassper Nyovest poured oil on the fiery fued once again when he took to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon challenging his long-time nemesis AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, to yet another boxing match in two separate tweets.

Hugo Broos addressed the media in Dobsonville on Monday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

Hugo Broos says he is worried about persistent injuries affecting Percy Tau, after the Bafana Bafana striker was ruled out of the upcoming friendly internationals against Guinea and France.

Tau picked up a knee injury at his Egyptian side Al Ahly that is set to leave him on the sidelines for some time, with Broos even suggesting he could miss the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

“There has been a bit of a problem with Percy since September,” said Broos.