Revised regulations will make SA more accessible, says Sisulu

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the revised regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa affecting travellers.

According to Ramaphosa, all travellers into South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

All unvaccinated travellers entering the country who want to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccination.

“As we are all looking forward to a brighter year for the South African tourism sector recovery, these revised regulations are most welcome. These revisions will immediately address some challenges that travellers and the tourism industry have expressed and will make South Africa more accessible and attractive. Doing away with the requirement of a PCR test for all arrivals reduces the added cost and administrative burden to travelling,” Sisulu said.

Sisulu said increasing the number of people attending outdoor and indoor events was a “major boost” for leisure travel and the Business Events industry.

“We look forward to South Africa hosting many more physical meetings and conferences that can be held at a larger scale,” said Sisulu.

“South African borders are open and we are ready to welcome regional and international visitors. Our globally-benchmarked norms and standards are in place to ensure the safety of all citizens and visitors alike.

“Now is a great time to travel for business and leisure, come and explore our beautiful country, we stand ready to welcome travellers near and far.”

Although liquor traders have welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement on the removal of the state of disaster, they have called on him to engage with the alcohol industry to explore sustainable means of fighting Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said during his address that the government intends to lift the National State of Disaster once the new health regulations have been finalised. Once finalised, they will replace the Covid-19 regulations. The public has until 16 April to comment on the proposed health regulations.

“We’re now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic after four waves. About 60 to 70% have some form of immunity from the disease. 40% of all adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Ramaphosa.

Liquor traders say the state of disaster should be done away with as since the easing of restrictions in September last year, there has not been any spike in the number of cases reported that could be linked to alcohol.

“This further cements our strong held belief that alcohol plays no role in impacting the number of Covid-19 infections and as such, government should desist from basing any strategy of fighting Covid-19 with seeking to impose restrictions on alcohol,” said spokesperson Lucky Ntimane.



“We call on President Ramaphosa to engage with the alcohol industry to explore sustainable means of

fighting Covid-19 without subjecting those dependent on the alcohol industry to poverty. As NLT we affirm our belief that vaccination is key to managing the Covid-19 and we will endeavour to support all government efforts to getting our people vaccinated,” he said.

