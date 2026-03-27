Ramaphosa expected to announce Kieswetter’s successor as Sars commissioner

Recommendations for a new Sars commissioner have been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the incoming commissioner for the South African Revenue Services (Sars) by the end of March 2026, according to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The development suggests that the hunt for the new commissioner for the tax agency has been successful after the hiring panel hit a deadlock earlier in the year, resulting in a request for additional names from the National Treasury.

Godongwana, in his response to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Omphile Maotwe’s question, said the search has concluded, and the president has been given the names to make the selection.

Incoming Sars commissioner

Maotwe had asked what progress had been made in finding a replacement for Edward Kieswetter, the outgoing commissioner.

“The recruitment process for the appointment of the Sars commissioner has been completed, and the recommendations have been submitted to the president for his consideration,” said Godongwana. “the president may make the announcement by the end of March 2026.”

Deputies at Sars

It is unclear if any of the three deputy commissioners, each responsible for a specific department, were considered for Kieswetter’s position.

The three deputies are Johnstone Makhubu, responsible for taxpayer engagement and operations; Carl Scholtz, for enterprise strategy and modernisation; and Bridgitte Backman, for corporate and enterprise services.

The hiring panel, led by former minister Nhlanhla Nene, had interviewed at least 19 people by early February 2026, but had requested for more names, including those of headhunted prospects.

“When the panel looked at the interviews of 19 people, they thought that one person was outstanding,” said Godongwana at the time.

“They proposed further headhunting to me so that the interview process should be balanced.”

Kieswetter tenure coming to an end

Replacing Kieswetter demands a rigorous process, after he restored the tax agency’s credibility and public trust.

Kieswetter tenure at the helm of Sars will come to an end in April 2026. He was appointed commissioner in 2019. His contract was set to end in April 2024, but was extended by an additional two years in February 2024.

According to the tax agency’s remuneration report for 2025, Kieswetter was the top earner for the period with a package worth R10.7 million, a decrease from R11.7 million in 2024.

The commissioner received a salary of R8 million during the period, approximately more than R666 000 per month. He also received a R2 million bonus; however, it is not specified whether it is a performance bonus. In 2024, he received a bonus of R3.6 million.