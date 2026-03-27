Ramaphosa signals police shake-up as Masemola’s fate to be determined

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million Police health services tender.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make an announcement soon on the fate of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, adding that it is time to “turn a page” when it comes to policing.

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe on Wednesday confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons.

Masemola fate

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to a housing project in the Free State on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he is still busy consulting.

“I am having conversations with the various people who are involved in the security cluster, and we will be making an announcement soon about what I am going to do. So it will be coming soon. Watch this space.”

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New page

Ramaphosa said he is “concerned.”

“I am concerned about the instability that we’ve had, and all that is being aired at the ad hoc committee in the Madanga Commission. It is most concerning, and it should concern all of us.

“And in many ways, that is why I appointed the commission, so that all the truth may come out, so that we can turn a new page, when it comes to policing, and what has been aired is disturbing, but we now need to move forward on a completely new page, appoint people who are going to serve the people of South Africa, and who are going to secure. the lives of the people of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Masemola not suspended

On Thursday, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said he will meet with Ramaphosa regarding Masemola, adding that he has not been suspended despite the DA calling for the national commissioner to be placed on precautionary suspension, similar to the action taken against Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

“General Masemola is still the National Commissioner. The questions concern how we respond to the fact that he has been charged. I must make it clear that General Masimola has been charged; the charges are under Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“So that concerns the standards that an accounting officer must meet in dealing, for instance, with procurement decisions. The others have been charged, as far as I understand it, with corruption. General Masemola has not been charged with corruption, but, of course, he has been charged under procurement legislation, the Public Finance Management Act, which is serious enough,” Cachalia said.

Tender fraud

Cachalia said a decision has yet to be made on the way forward regarding Masemola.

“I met General Masemola yesterday [Wednesday] to discuss the steps that I think need to be taken.

Concerns about the R360 million tender began to emerge just three months after it was awarded in June 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

At least 12 police officers, along with Matlala, have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the same contract.

The Saps members were granted bail ranging between R40 000 and R80 000 on Wednesday.

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