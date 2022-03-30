LIVE UPDATES: Motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cheryl Kahla

In what is turning out to be a historic day for South Africa, parliament will be debating two motions of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet.

DA’s ‘Cabinet Must Go’ campaign

NA Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula accepted the party’s request for a roll-call voting procedure, and said in a statement:

“According to the rules on virtual sittings, members are entitled to cast their votes either electronically, by voice or by having their votes recorded by their respective whips”.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika as well on Wednesday morning, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the ministers’ participation in the debate and voting will ”taint” the process.

Steenhuisen indicated that the DA was “pleased” with the Speaker’s decision to accept the use of a manual roll call for the vote.

Majority vote required

In order to get a 50% + 1 rule today, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will have to get a majority vote from all elected members of Parliament present today.

With 400 members in attendance, the party needs 201 votes to be counted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the president.

Unfortunately for the DA, the party only holds 170 seat in the National assembly and with the African Transformation Movement (ATM) refusing to partake in proceedings, it might be a session.

The Western Cape High Court’s Judge Rosheni Allie struck the party’s urgent application off the roll, and Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the party’s request to postpone the motion.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.