Daily news update: ActionSA guns for Malema, JSC interviews and petrol price hike

Photo: Michael Bega

ActionSA said it will pursue a high court review of the decision of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests to exonerate Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for his remarks encouraging illegal immigration.

The red berets leader made the remarks at an EFF press conference on 14 January 2021.

Malema called for South Africa’s borders to be opened for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

A general view at the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted four candidates for the positions available at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Earlier on Tuesday, the JSC interviewed five candidates in Sandton to fill the two vacancies at the ConCourt.

The JSC was expected to recommend the names of three candidates for consideration.

Petrol attendants pour petrol at a filling station in Melville, 20 January 2021.Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Automobile Association (AA) says the recent fuel levy relief will not necessarily relief the pain for motorists’ pockets.

Petrol prices will go up at midnight with 93 UPL petrol increasing by 28c per litre and 95 UPL by 36c, while the price of diesel will rise by between R1.52 and R1.69 per litre.

95 ULP will cost R21.96 per in inland and R21.24 for the coastal areas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media during a post SONA Press Conference on 16 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The government’s decision to terminate the national state of disaster is “merely symbolic” and will do little to change the status quo in South Africa.

That’s according to AfriForum which says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening, on the lifting of the state of disaster, won’t change anything since the current Covid-19 regulations will remain in place for a further month, after which government’s new health regulations will come into force.

SACP first deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Cosatu says it’s troubled by media reports indicating that the South African Communist Party (SACP) has been struggling to pay staff salaries on time.

The trade union federation, which is in alliance with the ANC and the SACP, has called on the communist party to immediately pay its employees what is due to them.

This followed reports that the SACP full-time staff members were going into their sixth month without being paid their salaries.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is still finalising its final report following speculation that it may be released earlier than expected.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the commission, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, indicated that the report will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa “once it has been completed”.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that it is in the process of finalising part [four] of its report which it will deliver to the president once it has been completed. The public will be informed in one way or another once it is known when part [four] will be delivered to the Presidency,” the commission’s secretary, Itumelang Mosala, said.

King Shaka Airport. Photo: Supplied

Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) says the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is an ‘inconvenience’ in tourism which is not only onerous to obtain but expensive too.

Fedhasa says it is a small nuisance that has a lingering impact on family travel.

According to the new regulations, announced on 22 March 2022, only children under the age of five are exempt from having to give either a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test to travel to South Africa.

Rahima Moosa Hospital. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A report into the treatment of patients at the Rahima Moosa Hosital has revealed that pregnant women were instructed to lie on the floor by one of the patients.

This was revealed by CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.

This after a video of pregnant women sleeping on the floor of Rahima Moosa Hospital, was shared by Patriotic Alliance MMC for health Ashley Sauls.

In the video, Sauls appears to be doing a walkabout in the hospital passage, where heavily pregnant women are sleeping on the floors or sitting slouched on plastic chairs, waiting for assistance.

Picture File: Suspended Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz leaves the Cape Town High Court on February 22, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

Former MEC Albert Fritz’ investigative report is with Premier Alan Winde, and currently sub judice, social development committee chairperson Dan Plato said in Western Cape legislature on Tuesday.

“The whole Fritz matter is sub judice because they are still dealing with the matter, it’s in the hands of the premier. The department [of social development] is not dealing with it, it is with the premier’s office,” said Plato.

The social department subcommittee on Tuesday heard a presentation on the new sexual harassment and gender-based-violence and its implementation in the province and regions.

Photo: iStock

Social media platform WhatsApp is rolling out new restrictions when forwarding forwarded messages to other group chats on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

According to WABetainfo, the latest update for the beta version will restrict forwarding messages to multiple groups at a time.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new restriction when forwarding messages in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 update: the new limitation prevents users to send forwarded messages to more than one group chat.

SK Khoza has responded to the viral video of him appearing to be under the influence. Picture: Twitter

Disturbing videos of SK Khoza’s troubling behaviour went viral on social media on Monday and the actor has since spoken out about his behaviour.

The former The Queen Mzansi Magic actor was seen in a couple of videos wearing the same orange sweater and grey pants, trying to get into physical altercations with multiple people while appearing to be under the influence.

One of the videos was shot at a petrol garage where Khoza was being held back, looking visibly upset and aggressive, shouting in isiZulu, “Come here…come here little boy” whilst voices in the background can be heard laughing at his antics.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Al Ahly are not the strongest team in Africa at the moment. (Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix)

ES Setif, Petro Atletico and CR Belouizdad are the three teams Mamelodi Sundowns could face in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, with the draw taking place today at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo.

Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is hoping to avoid drawing a team far from Mzansi, leaving Angola’s Petro as the best-looking option. Setif and Belouizdad are both from Algeria.

“You always want a team that would give you better travelling, a country where you can get direct flights,” said Mngqithi.