‘Short man syndrome view’: Malema throws fresh shade at Ndlozi

Malema has been criticised for allegedly targeting Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown another jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi describing him as having “short man syndrome.”

This comes after Ndlozi appeared to publicly criticise Malema for attacking KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an EFF rally in Johannesburg last week.

“A society that does not protect whistleblowers is doomed to become a mafia state! They have already killed Babita. What do you think they will do to Mkhwanazi? He must be shielded from all petty, egotistical, pompous, and parasitic attacks!

“All who try to reduce his mission to ‘personality fight,’ or even factions within the SA Police Service (Saps) are all wrong. Journalists, politicians & many experts have been peddling this line. What this line seeks to do is to neutralise the correct momentum against Saps [officials] who have protected, advanced and benefitted from organised criminals with the endorsement of top politicians,” said Ndlozi.

Malema hits back

But Malema hit back at him during an interview on 702 on Thursday when he was questioned about Ndlozi’s remarks.

“Anyone can hold any view, any short man syndrome view on this matter. I do not care, I have got my own views, and I speak facts,” he said.

Malema also expressed his disappointment in certain unnamed people whom he had supported but who had now decided to disrespect him.

“You know, some of them I took to circumcision, by the way. I took them literally to the hospital to be circumcised, and today they think they can speak to me the way they want,” he said.

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Will Ndlozi return to the EFF?

During the same interview, Malema said Ndlozi would be welcomed back into the EFF if he chooses to come back. Ndlozi left the EFF last year when his relationship with senior leaders of the party deteriorated. He had been accused of being disloyal to the party.

“Mbuyiseni never took a t-shirt of another political party, and the only thing that stops a person from coming back to the EFF is when you take up a membership or a t-shirt of another political party. So, if he comes back to the EFF and you stop him, which law or constitution of the EFF will you be using?” he said.

Malema vs Kunene

Meanwhile, Malema has also taken PA deputy president Kenny Kunene to court for allegedly defaming him during an interview on a podcast series.

He took offence at some remarks Kunene made, including calling him a “boy” and linking him to controversial businesspeople associated with the criminal underworld.

But Kunene said in a statement on Thursday that he will not apologise for these remarks.

“I want to put it on record that I have no intention of apologising to Mr Malema. I will defend myself in court and will present evidence in support of my position.

“I must indicate that this is the third time that Malema has filed a lawsuit against me. I view this as nothing but shameless abuse of our courts by someone who thinks he is the only one entitled to our hard-earned freedom of expression,” he said.

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