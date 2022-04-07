Need job security? These skills are critical to South Africa’s economic recovery

Cheryl Kahla

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said South Africa’s critical skills list falls short in securing South Africa’s economic growth and development.

The list lacks “critical occupations and professions”, such as Maths and Science teachers, doctors and nurses.

In response to the document put forth by Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi back in February 2022, the party submitted an updated list to include all critical skills needed in South Africa.

South Africa’s critical skills

Nurses and midwives

The party said South Africa urgently needs doctors and nurses, especially since less than a third of all nurses and midwives currently are under the age of 40.

“Not only does South Africa have a skills shortage in the health professions, but the country also is not training enough doctors and nurses to shorten the health inequality gap”, the party’s Angel Khanyile said.

Moreover, South Africa’s current demographic of nurses and midwives will be retiring in the next 15 years, leaving the country with “a nursing skills crisis”.

Maths and Science teachers

South Africa cannot afford to lose skilled STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teachers.

Khanyile says: “The critical skills list explanatory schedule should provide explicit guidance on the retention of skilled STEM teachers in our public schools.”

“It is public knowledge that South Africa is not training enough STEM teachers and limiting the participation of foreign educators will continue to affect the country’s performance on international STEM assessment reviews”.

Skills in demand

The document below contains a list of skills or qualifications critical for South Africa and available to foreign nationals who hold a critical skills work visa or permanent resident permit.

These include but are not limited to actuaries, physicists, architects, chemists, aeronautical engineers, quantity surveyors, investment managers, tax professionals, economists, multimedia designers, software developers and more.

