Daily news update: More bad weather expected, Rhoda Kadalie dies, Motsepes donate R30m

Patrice Motsepe, whose wealth grew the most last year, more than doubling by +107% to $2.9 billion, from $1.4 billion in 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Speaking during a visit to flood-ravaged areas in KwaZulu natal on Saturday, CAF President and businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe announced that his family foundation would be donating R30 million to KZN flood relief efforts.

In an interview to eNCA, Motsepe explained that a committee would be established and would include representatives from the Zulu royal family, the Shembe church and the KZN provincial government because these are the people who have a better understanding of where the funds really need to go.

Most parts of South Africa can expect disruptive rainfall this weekend. Photo: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level four warning for rain in Gauteng and motorists have been urged to be cautious when travelling on roads amid expected heavy downpours.

The weather service previously issued a yellow level two warning but later upgraded it to level four after closer inspections.

Close up with human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie | By: Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais via Gallo Images

People who are familiar with the work of Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie have taken to social media to reflect on her legacy after news of her passing.

According to News24, Kadalie died on Saturday, aged 68, after a battle with lung cancer. Her daughter, Julia Pollak, confirmed the news of her passing to the publication.

Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Jesse Donn of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 16 April 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership campaign took another hit with SuperSpot United beating them 1-0 on Saturday evening.

This happened in front of Amakhosi’s supporters who were in the stadium for the first time since the advent of Covid-19. The game did not draw a big crowd as it would have been expected but that could be blamed on Johannesburg’s weepy and cold weather this weekend.

Picture: iStock

A total of 22 people have lost their lives following car crashes in the three provinces during the Easter weekend so far.

Eleven fatalities have been recorded in the Western Cape, while there were also seven deaths confirmed in Limpopo and four in Mpumalanga.

Thando Thabethe poses next to the bride at Denise Zimba’s traditional wedding | Picture: Instagram

While most people enjoyed time with their families enjoying traditional Easter favourites, Denise Zimba was surrounded by her loved ones once again as she celebrated her recent nuptials with a traditional ceremony.

Videos and pictures shared by friends and family such as Mbali Nkosi, Thando Thabethe, Pearl Modiadie and more show Zimba looking radiant in a printed fabric mermaid tail gown with layered frills at the bottom of the dress and on its shoulders.