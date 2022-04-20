Human Rights Commission to monitor relief funds in KZN to prevent theft and corruption

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African Human Rights Commission (Sahrc) says it will monitor closely how funds and resources meant to assist flood victims in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) are used to ensure that they are not diverted and looted due to corruption.

Speaking to a 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, Sahrc CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane said the commission was already hard at work and monitoring developments to ensure that resources are not diverted.

“We are really appealing to all public servants to act within the prescripts of the law and protect human rights,” said Thipanyane.

He said looting of resources remained a concern and has to be repaired.

ALSO READ: KZN floods: ‘ANC’s last chance to redeem itself’

“That’s why the AG and the public protector will also be coming on board so that there is no abuse of power and we will deal with all these issues as a collective… We are meeting with CEO’s of chapter nine institutions at 4 o’clock today (Wednesday) to come up with strategies for how we must deal with all these issues in all manifestations.”

Calls have been growing for funds allocated to relief not to be lost to corruption and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala also stressed the importance of guarding against the “illegal diversion of state resources meant for the vulnerable” at Wednesday’s special sitting of the provincial legislature.

“It is clear that South Africans from all walks of life are tired of corruption and the theft of resources meant for the public and the poor. It is still fresh in our memories how some monies earmarked to fight Covid-19 ended up lining pockets of corrupt individuals,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said that the provincial government has already been in touch with the Office of the Public Protector and the Sahrc to ensure “proactive assessments and monitoring to ensure that all funds meant for this intervention and not abused”.

To safeguard these funds Zikalala said that government will: