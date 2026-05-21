SAHRC warns Durban violence against migrants ‘a direct assault on constitutional values’

Top KZN police and Home Affairs officials have stepped in to defuse tensions after foreign nationals camped outside Durban Central police station

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a stark warning, condemning violent attacks on foreign nationals as a direct assault on the country’s constitutional values of dignity, equality, ubuntu, and the rule of law.

The SAHRC called for calm after anti-foreigner tensions escalated in parts of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Tensions

Top KZN police and Home Affairs officials have stepped in to defuse tensions after foreign nationals camped outside Durban Central police station, accusing the state of leaving them undocumented and vulnerable to attack.

The group, made up largely of Congolese nationals alongside citizens from other African countries, spent two nights outside the station, claiming they had fled their homes after being targeted by anti‑migrant forces linked to the March and March movement.

‘Deeply concerned’

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the organisation is deeply alarmed by recent reports and circulating footage of violent attacks that appear to target non-nationals.

“The Commission reaffirm that members of the public may raise grievances and protest, but such actions must remain peaceful and lawful. Violence, intimidation, hate speech, looting, and property destruction are unacceptable and constitute serious human-rights violations and criminal conduct.

“In our pursuit of humane borders and responsible migration, the SAHRC at the National Conference on Humane Border Migration highlighted cooperation across the Southern Region as a cornerstone to address current migration challenges,” Baloyi said.

Intervention

The Commission has called on relevant departments and the Minister of Police to intervene swiftly to address the violence affecting KZN and to take preventive measures in other provinces.

“The victims of violence should not take the law into their own hands but report these to the authorities. Criminal acts allegedly committed by some non-nationals, as reported on social media, should not be a gateway to inflaming tensions,” Baloyi said.

“Those with knowledge of any criminal act, whether committed by a South African or a non-national, should report it to the South African Police Service for investigation. Taking the law into one’s own hands (vigilantism) may lead to attacks on people, exacerbate disharmony, and defeat the ends of justice.”

Reject violence

Baloyi urgently called on all community leaders, civil society actors, and residents to reject violence and promote dialogue, tolerance, and the rule of law.

“Challenges such as porous borders, high levels of unemployment, illegal migration and criminal activities, including hijacked buildings, human trafficking, and GBVF, should be raised with the relevant government departments.

“Non-nationals, like South Africans, have a duty to abide by the laws and regulations of the country. Anyone alleged to have committed a crime, irrespective of nationality, should be subject to the rule of law, with arrest and trial in a court of law. South Africa’s democracy depends on safeguarding the rights of all who live in our country, regardless of nationality,” Baloyi said.

The SAHRC said it will continue to monitor the situation.