Next IEC chair: Eight names submitted to Parliament for consideration

The names of eight candidates vying for the position of chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa have been submitted to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This follows interviews for the top job held at the beginning of April in Midrand, Johannesburg to find a replacement for IEC chair Glen Mashinini, whose seven-year term ends this month.

The interview panel, which comprised Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the heads of Chapter Nine Institutions, was established in terms of section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Assembly in appointing the next IEC chair.

Below is a list of the eight names submitted to Parliament for consideration:

Justice Bekebeke Advocate Geraldene Carol Chaplog-Louw Advocate Edward Nkhangweleni Lambani Nalini Maharaj Vuma Glenton Mashinini Dr Sithembile Nombali Mbete Bongiwe Mbomvu Mfundo Wiseman Thango

Parliamentary process

According to section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, once the panel concludes its interviews, it must submit a list of no fewer than eight recommended names to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

After deliberations by MPs, the committee would then present its recommendation to the National Assembly for a vote on who to recommend for the position of IEC chairperson.

A majority is required to carry the vote before the recommendation can be sent to Ramaphosa for the appointment.

