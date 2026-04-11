ANC Youth League demands its members be appointed mayors in Limpopo

ANC spokesperson said "public appeals" from the youth league will not influence the party's decisions

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has only been in the position of ANC provincial chairperson for two weeks, but she is already receiving big demands from the ANC Youth League.

The demands are also supported by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

ANCYL wants mayor and MEC positions

The youth league made it clear this week that it demands its provincial chairperson, Faith Sebopela, be appointed a member of the executive council (MEC).

The youth league further said it demands that the top five members of its provincial executive committee (PEC) should be appointed as mayors in each district in Limpopo after the upcoming local government elections.

Limpopo has five districts: Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Capricorn and Waterberg. Each district has five local municipalities. According to the youth league, each district must have one of its members serve as mayor of either a local or a district municipality.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, youth league provincial spokesperson Phineas Sebola said the time has come for young people in Limpopo to lead government.

“We have capable leaders in the youth league, who grew within the ranks, qualifying to be appointed members of the executive council. Topping the list is our very own workaholic and experienced Faith Sebopela. We are pleading with Ramathuba and the ANC in Limpopo to give her a chance. We don’t mind which department, as long as she could be an MEC in Ramathuba’s upcoming Cabinet, then we are happy,” he said.

Sebola pulled no punches.

“We also want the top five positions of the ANC Youth League in the province to be appointed mayors. We want each district to have one mayor from the league and speed up the rate of service delivery,” he said.

Cabinet reshuffle

He also said the league wants Premier Ramathuba to reshuffle her Cabinet.

“We dont want Cabinet reshuffling tomorrow, next week or after the elections, we want it today. We are just coming from the ANC Limpopo’s 11th provincial elective conference a fortnight ago. We have elected the top five leaders and additional members. We want to see these leaders in action. We want to see them beginning their primary objective of changing the lives of the people of Limpopo for the better.

“If we have trust in them to bring change in Limpopo, then why wait for another Christmas when they could start working now,” he asked.

Sebola praised Sebopela.

“Faith is learned and has led many structures before. From the student movement at tertiary [level] to the current position she is holding today… we believe under her tutelage, this province will begin to eat pasta instead of pap,” he said.

‘Youth League not entitled to leadership positions’

Political analyst Solly Rashilo said the youth league may have a point, but only Ramathuba can decide who she wants to appoint to her Cabinet.

“Historically, the youth league has served as a leadership pipeline for the ANC, producing many of the movement’s senior leaders over time. Its request that its provincial chairperson be considered among the members of the executive council under Premier Phophi Ramathuba is therefore not surprising. However, such requests can not be treated as an automatic entitlement.

“The appointment of MECs remains the constitutional prerogative of the premier, who must consider competence, political balance, regional representation and governance priorities.”

Regarding the youth league’s call for a generational mix within the provincial Cabinet, Rashilo said he believes the argument is valid.

“A balanced leadership structure that combines experienced leaders with younger voices can strengthen governance. Younger leaders often bring fresh perspectives, energy and innovation to government. At the same time, governance also requires institutional memory and administrative experience.

“The inclusion of leaders such as Public Works MEC Tonny Rachoene already demonstrates that the youth league does have a presence within the current executive.”

Sanco supports youth league’s demands

The plea to Ramathuba and the ANC in Limpopo also got support from the Sanco. Its regional chairperson in the Sekhukhune region, Morwamakoti Makanyoge, said it was 100% behind the league.

“It is not miraculous or strange that the league wants enough representation in Ramathuba’s Cabinet. It has been a tradition of the ANC in past generations. Faith is a good leader, a committed community worker and a mother of the province. She knows the politics of the ANC inside out. She has been there, saw that, and did that.

“So under her tutelage, the Limpopo provincial government will never be the same again. I say so because it is Faith who knows the aspirations and whims of the young people in Limpopo better than anyone else,” he said.

In response, ANC provincial spokesperson Rachoene said the ANC in Limpopo values the role of the youth league.

“Their views reflect their internal democratic engagement and represent their perspective as a vital voice of young people. However, the deployment of cadres is guided by established ANC processes, and appointments to the executive council remain the prerogative of government within constitutional and governance frameworks.

“The ANC engages its structures on an ongoing basis. However, public statements or appeals do not constitute formal organisational consultation or decision-making processes,” said Rachoene.

