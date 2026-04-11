‘I had nothing to do with it,’ Ramaphosa denies involvement in explosive IPID report of Phala Phala cover-up

Ramaphosa maintained a distance from the investigative process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied any involvement in unauthorised investigations related to the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala Game Reserve.

The 2023 Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report revealed explosive details into the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

IPID report

The report found that the head of Ramaphosa’s police security unit, Major General Wally Rhoode, deliberately concealed the theft of millions of rand worth of US dollars from the president’s Phala Phala game farm.

According to the IPID report, Ramaphosa informed Rhoode in 2020 about a break-in at his Phala Phala farm and the subsequent theft of $580,000 in cash.

Disciplinary action

However, a case number for the matter was only registered with the police two years later, after it was publicly exposed by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser.

It also recommends disciplinary action against Rhoode and Constable Hlulani Rekhoto, who concealed the crime of housebreaking and theft of cash and failed to report it to a police station in accordance with Saps procedures.

‘Nothing to do with it’

Speaking to the media during his visit to Eskom’s Kusile Power Station on Friday, Ramaphosa said the alleged cover-up in relation to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm had nothing to do with him.

“The IPID report is what you would have read. I had nothing to do with it. So, that is a process, as I’ve always said, processes must play themselves out, and all these matters are being handled by the right institutions, and we must allow those institutions to handle those matters.”

Section 89

While Ramaphosa awaits “those institutions to handle those matters,” the ATM has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, asking her to institute Section 89 proceedings and calling for Ramaphosa’s impeachment following the IPID report.

Both ATM and ActionSA have been fervent in their efforts to release the report, which was initially classified as “top secret.”

The directorate launched an investigation into the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the 2022 Phala Phala theft saga.

Impeachment

In a statement on Friday, ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the report is a “damning indictment of the abuse of state power and the erosion of constitutional governance under Ramaphosa”

Ntshona said the party has also taken note of the serious breaches, including failure to inform the National Police Commissioner, bypassing lawful processes, falsification of records, and misuse of public funds.

“We view this as institutional corruption embedded within state operations.

“The truth of the matter is that the President is compromised. It is the firm view of the ATM that these findings fundamentally compromise the Office of the President and reflect state capture in real time, where state institutions are repurposed to shield political power,” said Ntshona.

‘Top secret

In March last year, then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a written reply to a parliamentary question by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, said it was classified “top secret” and would not be made public.

Mchunu has since been suspended by Ramaphosa while the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and parliamentary ad hoc committee probe allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.