‘Mission accomplished’: Steenhuisen bows out as DA federal leader [VIDEO]

Steenhuisen served as DA federal leader for two terms.

Outgoing federal leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, says he steps down from his position as party leader, leaving the DA in a much “stronger position.”

Steenhuisen took over as party leader in 2019 from Mmusi Maimane, who left the party after differences with the party’s top leaders.

Speaking at the party’s elective congress in Johannesburg on Saturday, Steenhuisen said he was trusted to rebuild the blue party.

“It was in 2019 when the members of this great organisation first entrusted me with the responsibility to rebuild the DA, a mandate that you renewed twice in 2020 and 2023. We have done so much together, friends, thank you.

“The party that we inherited in 2019 was on its knees, polling at 16%, divided and ravaged by a crisis of confidence. The media confidently proclaimed the death of the DA, but together the people in this room refused to accept decline as our destiny,” he said.

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How Steenhuisen turned the DA around

Steenhuisen said that when he took over as DA, he was certain the challenges troubling the party could be fixed internally.

“Together we set out to prove it by navigating our party through the unprecedented turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic and to a local government election where we got back to the business of growth,” he said.

Steenhuisen said his mission after the 2021 local government elections was to usher the DA into the 2024 general elections and, eventually, to get the DA into government through a government of national unity (GNU).

“Not only is the blue machine stronger and healthier than ever, but not only are we now routinely polling close to 30%, but for the first time in South Africa’s history and for the first time in our party, the DA now co-governs the republic of South Africa, and that is what we pledged to the citizens of this beautiful country.”

Steenhuisen said the DA a party once regarded by many is now in a position of influencing the future of South Africa.

“This is a legacy that I and we leave behind for the democratic alliance for me it is mission accomplished I hand over the baton of leadership with immense pride and complete confidence the DA today is stronger, larger more relevant and more influential than any time in our history.

“We are no longer a regional party or perpetual opposition; we are a national force for reform a party in government that is already making South Africa better.”

Video: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Advice to the new leaders

He gave some advice to the incoming leaders of the party: “The road ahead will have challenges it always does, but the foundations we have built together are solid, the values we defend are timeless and the mission to become the largest party in South Africa and build a country where all citizens have a fair shot regardless of their background remains as urgent as ever,” he said.

He said he was honoured to have led the party for two terms.

“It truly has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he said.

Gratitude

He also said he is grateful to his staff, his family, and the broader DA membership.

“My daughters are delighted that I will not be dancing on Instagram anymore,” he said.

Steenhuisen said he will now focus on his ministry in government. He said he will also be supporting the new leadership that will be announced on Sunday and campaigning for the party in the upcoming local government elections.

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