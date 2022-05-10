Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after car crash

Citizen Reporter

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has been hospitalised following a car accident.

The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg region confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

The regional coordinator Dada Morero said Moerane was “in a critical but stable condition” in hospital.

He said the ANC was saddened by the former mayor’s hospitalisation and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Comrade Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital.”

Moerane is the leader of the ANC caucus and the regional task team fundraiser in Joburg.

While the circumstances surrounding the car crash were unclear, TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Moerane was involved in a “horrible” crash late on Monday night and he was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

Sources who spoke to the news website said Moerane apparently slipped into a coma after being resuscitated when his heart stopped on Tuesday morning.

The ANC requested the public give the family and the party space to provide support to Moerane to ensure his full recovery.

Moerane was the mayor of Joburg for a month last year after the death of his predecessor, Jolidee Matongo, in September last year after a car accident.

He was also the ANC’s mayoral candidate for Joburg during last November’s local government elections.

It’s understood that Moerane was supposed to contest the position of ANC Joburg regional chairperson at the party’s Johannesburg elective conference this weekend.

