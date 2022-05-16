‘I want him to get expelled,’ says Stellenbosch student whose laptop was urinated on

Citizen Reporter

Babalo Ndwayana, a Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on by another student has called on the university to expel the perpetrator.

This after an incident which saw a white student urinating on a black student’s books and laptop after breaking into his room at Huis Marais residence in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The white student allegedly claimed that his actions “is what they do to black boys”.

The student has since been suspended as investigations into the incident continue.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday evening, Ndwayana called on the university to expel him.

“I really want him to get expelled because expulsion will be fair for everyone,” he said.

Ndwayana said he was still “processing the whole thing”, and that he was “getting there”.

“I have to keep moving,” he said, just a week before he sits for his exams.

Ndwayana said he was woken up by a noise in the early hours of Sunday morning, and after switching on the lights, realised there was someone in his room.

“I then asked what he was doing. I know him, he’s my roommate’s friend,” he told the news channel.

“I felt like he violated my rights of dignity and humanity.”

Though Ndwayana said he was still using the same laptop that was urinated on, Dr Choice Makhetha, the university’s director of student affairs, said they were working on getting him a new one.



“It is unbelievable and shocking. It is unacceptable and we have to make sure he is supported. As the university we condemn this incident. It is sad because we expect young people to take this university forward. Human dignity is not negotiable. It must be protected, respect and restored. We need to work harder,” said Makhetha.

She said Ndwayana had agreed to go for counselling.

Makhetha said the student had been suspended pending an investigation, adding that she was not ruling out an expulsion.

“As we honour the laws of South Africa it’s very important for an investigation to happen for the disciplinary committee of the university to sit, and then that [expulsion] is not out of question but we have to allow these processes to happen. I would think he should be expelled but it should not end with expulsion. We need to make sure that when he goes back into society there’s change and we also need to work with other student communities in the university because we don’t want an incident like this in the future.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde