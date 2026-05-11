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National disaster declared as severe storms, floods lash Cape Town [VIDEO]

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

11 May 2026

06:10 am

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Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall have battered several parts of the country over the last week.

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The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the country over the past week, leaving communities submerged, homes and roads destroyed, and critical and essential services disrupted across several provinces.

National Disaster

The Head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Dr Elias Sithole, classified the recent severe weather events as a national disaster in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

“The classification follows widespread severe weather conditions experienced from 4 May 2026, including heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall across the Western Cape, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces,” Sithole said.

Sithole added that the classification of the disaster will enable the government to intensify coordination and strengthen ongoing response and recovery efforts across all spheres of government.

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Cape Town lashed

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said it has received reports of storm damage across several areas, including roofs blown off in Westridge, Mitchells Plain and Hanover Park; and flooding in parts of Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Strand, and Nyanga hostels.

Chapman’s Peak Drive has also been closed due to adverse weather conditions.

“Multiple roads have been flooded and drains blocked across the metro. City teams have been activated to conduct impact assessments and clear affected areas,” said spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

“A collapsed roadway in Church Street, Bellville and a sinkhole in Atlantis have been repaired. Weather-related electricity outages were reported in various areas, with energy teams working to restore supply.”

Tyhalibongo added that recreation and parks teams are also clearing fallen trees and branches posing safety risks.

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WATCH: Some of the damage caused by the storms

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City of Cape Town (COCT) Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Disaster Management Act national disaster South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings Western Cape

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