Two senior police officers arrested for illicit trade, corruption

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Two senior officers and a civilian were arrested over the weekend in connection with illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest following an intensive investigation by the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS).

“These arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption,” Mathe added.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges that may include the unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

This came amid reports by eNCA of a senior Gauteng Hawks official being arrested by the Political Killings Task Team in Johannesburg, with the unit also reportedly raiding an upmarket apartment in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Crime intelligence’s Major-General Feroz Khan is reported to reside in the building but was apparently not present during the search just after 6am.

This is a developing story