News

Home » News

Two senior police officers arrested for illicit trade, corruption

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

10 May 2026

12:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Eastern Cape police rearrest one of eight dangerous escapees

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two senior officers and a civilian were arrested over the weekend in connection with illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest following an intensive investigation by the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS).

“These arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption,” Mathe added.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges that may include the unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

This came amid reports by eNCA of a senior Gauteng Hawks official being arrested by the Political Killings Task Team in Johannesburg, with the unit also reportedly raiding an upmarket apartment in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Crime intelligence’s Major-General Feroz Khan is reported to reside in the building but was apparently not present during the search just after 6am.

This is a developing story

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

arrest corruption hawks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling
Courts ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament
News Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay
Crime Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice
Politics MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News