Daily news update: Load shedding, Zweli Mkhize’s name in another SIU investigation and Digital Vibes

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s name has surfaced in another Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation – this time in connection with a tender that ballooned from R3.5 million to R114 million.

News24 reports that a contract awarded by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial treasury to Universal Security Services (USS) in 2007 was irregular.

The SIU investigation was completed in February 2021. Mkhize was KZN’s Finance and Economic Development MEC at the time. USS was awarded the tender to provide forensic risk services for a project called Operation Unembeza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa about the controversial R22 million flag project and told him to cancel it.

The president was speaking at the Black Business Council gala dinner on Thursday.

Government has faced a growing backlash over the multi-million-rand flag.

Ramaphosa said Mthethwa called him to ask him what he should do about “the flag”.

Cape Town Stadium at Green Point in Cape Town. Photo: iStock

Three construction companies have agreed to settle a civil damages claim by the City of Cape Town after allegations of collusion and bid-rigging around the construction of the Green Point Stadium ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The settlement brings to an end a dispute dating back to 2014, when the companies were involved in the R4.5 billion construction of the stadium, now called the Cape Town Stadium, in 2007.

The Competition Commission South Africa has welcomed the move of the companies – Stefanutti Stocks, WBHO and Aveng.

Photo: iStock

Eskom has announced that due to a shortage of generation capacity stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm on Friday night and will continue through the weekend.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding will be repeated at the same time on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We currently have 3,405MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,534MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

A private security officer tries to restrain a pupil from Effingham Secondary School in Durban. Photo: Screengrab

Effingham Secondary School in Durban suspended classes on Friday after a fight allegedly broke out on the school grounds on Thursday amid unconfirmed racism allegations.

The school took to their Facebook page yesterday notifying the closure of school on Friday.

The post reads: “Due to the recent disruptive behaviour of learners school will be closed tomorrow.”

“Please note there will be an urgent parents meeting which will be held on Saturday 21 May 2022 at 09h00 in the school hall. The circuit manager will be addressing parents.”

“You could neeeeeeever!” Dedani Mkhize’s lamb absolutely dripping with swag, possibly paid for with your tax money.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has refused to comment on whether former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani, paid back the money he received from Digital Vibes.

This is after businesswoman and media personality Shauwn Mkhize posted a picture of herself, alongside the former minister and his son, Dedani, on social media with her caption suggesting that Dedani had paid back the funds.

South African singer, actress and dancer, Kelly Khumalo with friends at Ukko Restaurant, Bryanston in Johannesburg, 18 May 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

She could be dogged by questions surrounding the murder of her partner, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, in 2014, but popular gospel singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is firmly focused on what is behind her glowing future – God.

In an interview with The Citizen, Khumalo refused to be dragged into comment on Meyiwa, his death or her detractors, who continue to blame her for having knowledge about the high-profile murder at her Vosloorus home.

